Saudi Arabia arrests 10 with alleged ties to Iran’s Guard

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia says its security forces have uncovered a “terrorist cell” with alleged ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and have detained 10 people in connection. A statement issued by the Presidency of State Security said Monday that three of those detained had received training in Iran by the paramilitary group in Oct. 2017 on manufacturing explosives. The cell was broken up by security forces on Sept. 23, with weapons such as sniper rifles and pistols confiscated at two locations. Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Shiite-ruled Iran are longtime rivals, though tensions have steadily increased in recent years between the powerhouse Persian Gulf countries.