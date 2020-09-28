Slave sale block set to be displayed in museum, with context

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A 176-year-old stone block used for slave auctions in Virginia will soon be displayed at a museum, with signs added to explain the context of recent protests against racial injustice that left it covered in graffiti. The Free Lance-Star reports that the block removed from downtown Fredericksburg is set to be loaned to the Area Museum in October. The marker will be displayed there by mid-November, with graffiti still intact. The museum’s president said the block will have signage explaining “the tone of the graffiti.” The city removed the 800-pound marker in June after months of delays amid lawsuits and the pandemic.