‘Some people just don’t believe that this is a serious disease:’ Dane County exec Joe Parisi

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- County Executive Joe Parisi lamented what he called Wisconsin's "dysfunctional state of government" during an appearance Monday morning on CNN.

Parisi was responding to reports over the weekend that Wisconsin is becoming a new hotspot nationally for COVID-19.

Parisi said one of the biggest challenges he faces is that some people just don't believe that this is a serious disease.

"And in Wisconsin, unfortunately, we have somewhat of a dysfunctional state government," he said.

Parisi noted that Gov. Evers issued the Safer at Home order early on in the pandemic, but Republicans in the state Legislature sued and the order eventually was struck down by the state Supreme Court.

Outside of Dane County and Milwaukee County and a couple other place, other than a mask order, there are virtually no other restrictions in place and Wisconsin is becoming one of the top hotspots in the country, Parisi said.