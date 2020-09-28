UN: Africa lost $800B in illegal transfers in recent years

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations estimates that illegal outflows of capital from Africa totaled over $830 billion in the first 15 years of this century. Much of it was linked to movements of high-value commodities like gold, diamonds, and platinum and that has strained the ability of its governments to provide services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The U.N. Conference on Trade and Development says the illicit flows often involved theft, corruption, and flawed invoicing of shipments. Illegal capital outflows from Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa accounted for more than four-fifths of the total annually from 2013-2015, the latest years for which data was available.