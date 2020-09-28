UN says Libyan rivals have restarted military talks in Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says Libyan rivals have restarted military and security talks in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada. The talks Monday come amid international pressure on both sides of the war and their foreign backers to avert an attack on the strategic city of Sirte. The U.N. mission in Libya says both sides have demonstrated “a positive and proactive attitude aimed at de-escalation of the situation in central Libya.” Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.