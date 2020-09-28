US judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia has joined others around the country in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent service cuts. An agency spokesperson said after the injunction was granted Monday that he had no immediate response. Officials have previously said they would consider their legal options as injunctions were issued. Critics say the new policies are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election. U.S. District Judge Gerald McHugh Jr. says six states and District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays” since July.