US Latino civil rights group moves 2021 convention online

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The oldest Latino civil rights group in the U.S. has decided to move its 2021 national convention online over the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. The League of United Latin American Citizens’ board of directors voted Saturday to hold a virtual gathering for its members instead of a July 2021 in-person gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The state currently limits the number of people for large gatherings and the group’s national conventions typically attract thousands. The virtual convention means the 90-year-old organization won’t hold elections and members will not vote on any measures. Voting currently requires members to be physically present.