Zimbabwe elephants died from bacterial disease, say experts

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Parks authorities in Zimbabwe said Monday that the recent deaths of elephants has been caused by a bacterial disease that has previously affected elephants in Asia and other animals in southern Africa, although more tests will still be carried out. Fulton Mangwanya, the director-general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, told a parliamentary committee that 34 elephants have died so far and “many” more could still die “in the short term.” All results to date point to the cause of these elephant deaths being a disease known as hemorrhagic septicemia, said Mangwanya.