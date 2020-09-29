Expert: Presidental debate unlikely to have an effect on polls

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage at Case Western Reserve for the first presidential debate. The candidates will discuss a wide variety of topics including the pandemic, health care, and the economy.

The latest poll from the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison shows Joe Biden has a slight lead over President Trump in Wisconsin. However, according to the director of the Elections Research Center, Barry Burden, the debates usually don't have a ton of impact on the polls and he doesn't believe this debate will be any different.

"I think it's unlikely that Biden's going to raise his standing in the polls above where he is today," Burden said. "He's sort of at the height of where you can expect the challenger candidate to be."

While the debate may not help the former vice president in the polls, Burden thinks the debate could help President Trump slightly.

"It's possible that Trump could reassure some of his supporters who are maybe having second thoughts about supporting him or have questions about his candidacy," Burden said.

Another big topic sure to be covered at the debate is the New York Times report regarding the president's taxes. Burden said if the moderator, Chris Wallace, doesn't raise the question, Joe Biden definitely will.

"It's an opportunity, I think, for Biden to get Trump off of his narrative. But Trump will also try to use it to his advantage," Burden said. "He's likely to blame the media for being unfair to him, he often criticizes mainstream media outlets for attacking him or unfairly pursuing him."

Burden said unlike in 2016, this election cycle doesn't have as many undecided voters, so there's not a lot of wiggle room for each candidate to move the needle one way or another. However, if voters are on the fence, each candidate does have a chance to prove himself.

"I think Biden would do well to repeat the success of the Democratic Convention, he gave a very strong speech accepting the nomination on the final night of the convention, a better speech than he has given at other events is better than his performance and other debates earlier this year," Burden said. "So I think maintaining that energy level and kind of confidence on the stage is going to be helpful to his campaign."

As for the president, Burden said this election cycle is being viewed more as a referendum.

"Americans have developed pretty strong views about Trump, they're either with him or opposed to him," Burden said.

Debate coverage starts on ABC, Tuesday at 7 p.m. The first question will go to President Trump.