Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rally ahead of US debate

Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rallied ahead of a U.S. presidential election debate. Shanghai, Tokyo andSeoul advanced while Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 closed 1.6% higher. Several companies announced big mergers and acquisitions, which helped to push markets higher. Big Tech stocks, which have been getting the most criticism for getting too expensive following their strong pandemic run, did most of the heaviest lifting. The first televised debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in November, former Vice President Joe Biden, comes amid rising coronavirus deaths and trade tensions with China.