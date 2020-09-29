Belarus pulls popular news site’s credentials amid protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say an independent media outlet that has extensively covered over seven weeks of protests against the country’s authoritarian president will have its media credentials suspended for three months. The Ministry of Information said in a statement that popular news site Tut.by is suspended from operating as a media outlet starting Thursday until Dec. 30. In announcing its decision Tuesday, the ministry cited a court ruling against Tut.by following four warnings given to the news outlet for publishing information it is prohibited to spread in Belarus. Tut.by says it intends to continue operating albeit “without the status of a media outlet.”