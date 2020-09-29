Budget proposal would fund next phase of Lower Yahara River Trail

Dane County bike trail proposal County Executive Joe Parisi is announcing a major new phase of the regional bike trail and lake clean up projects in the next budget. https://wkow.com/news Posted by WKOW 27 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Lower Yahara River Trail would be expanded if funding is approved in the next Dane County budget.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi made the announcement today along with community partners at the Lussier Family Heritage Center.

The announcement included funding for the next phase of the the trail along with several water quality improvement initiatives as part of his 2021 budget proposal.

County Executive Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $6.5 million for construction of the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail from Fish Camp County Park to Lake Kegonsa State Park.

Another trail project the county continues to make progress on is the North Mendota Trail project adjacent to Highway M near Waunakee and Westport. To date, Dane County has invested over $1.3 million for the planning and development of a segment of the trail between Highway M and Woodland Drive and Governor Nelson State Park.

Constructed in 2020, this segment includes over 1,600 feet of elevated boardwalk and a 100-foot clear span bridge over Six Mile Creek.

The new section of trail provides an off-road option in an area that frustrated many cyclists due to a lack of safe riding alternatives.

Parisi’s 2021 budget includes $350,000 to continue development of the trail through Governor Nelson State Park and funds to plan for a future trail connection that eventually leads to Mendota County Park.