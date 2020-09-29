Cambodian man arrested with almost 300 centuries-old jars

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A man in Cambodia has been arrested for possessing almost 300 centuries-old earthenware jars that he is believed to have salvaged from a shipwreck. A provincial spokesman says the man was arrested late Sunday after authorities determined that he was illegally keeping 281 small and big jars presumed to be legally protected antiquities at his home. The man is an expert diver and had been spotted in the area of an underwater shipwreck in the Gulf of Thailand from which the pottery is believed to have been retrieved. He is expected to be charged under a law protecting Cambodia’s cultural heritage.