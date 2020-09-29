China objects to Ladakh status, Indian border activities

BEIJING (AP) — China says India’s designation of the region along their disputed border as a union territory was an illegal move, and voiced new objections to infrastructure construction that seems to strengthen India’s position in the area. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also said Tuesday that reports of new Chinese military bases and other facilities being built on its side were “totally untrue and have ulterior motives.” Senior commanders agreed earlier this month not to add more troops along their fast-militarizing disputed border in mountainous Ladakh, but appear to have made no progress in disengaging their forces from the ongoing standoff as they had earlier committed to.