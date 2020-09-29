 Skip to Content

COVID-19 testing hours change at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- The days and hours for COVID-19 testing at the Alliant Energy Center are changing.

Starting Oct. 5, the site will be closed on Mondays.

The new days and times will be:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon - 8 p.m.
  • Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The site will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Along with a change to operation days and times, there is also a change in staffing. There will be fewer Wisconsin National Guard troops and more staffing from Public Health Madison and Dane County.

The COVID-19 testing site has been popular so far. An average of 1,643 people per day have been tested. About 192,000 tests have been performed since opening in May.

