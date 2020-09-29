Dodgers confident going into NL wild-card series vs Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have checked nearly every box on the way to their eighth straight postseason appearance. They own the best record in the majors at 43-17. Their 21-9 mark is the best at home in the NL. Their 118 home runs are the most in the majors. Now if they could just do something about that 32-year drought in winning a World Series. They face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL wild-card orund. The Brewers never got above .500 all season and eked into the No. 8 seed in the NL.