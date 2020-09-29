Fall color beginning to pop around southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - It's that time of year where leaves start to change from green to fall colors: bold bright reds, oranges and yellows.

Fall color is really starting to show across southern Wisconsin.

The latest Fall Color report shows progress made in a number of southern Wisconsin counties over the last few days, including: Juneau, Richland, Columbia and Lafayette.



RELATED: Slideshow of fall foliage pictures

As expected, the northern most part of the state is much further along. A number of counties in this region are near peak.

From central Wisconsin up, almost every county has at least 25 to 50 percent of trees sporting fall colors.

Leaves will really start to pop over the next couple of weeks in southern Wisconsin and should continue to change through mid-October.