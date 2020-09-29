North Macedonia: Former PM sentenced to 1½ years in prison

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A criminal court in North Macedonia has sentenced former conservative prime minister Nikola Gruevski to 1 1/2 years in prison, and handed suspended sentences to six other party members and supporters for orchestrating violence in 2013. Gruevski has been granted political asylum in Hungary after fleeing there in 2018 to avoid a separate two-year prison sentence for corruption, and was sentenced Tuesday in absentia. North Macedonia authorities are still seeking his extradition. The case stems from a protest in 2013 outside a municipal building in the capital, Skopje. Protesters had tried to forcibly enter the building to prevent municipality board members from blocking a plan by Gruevski, who was prime minister, to remodel the capital’s center with dozens of statues.