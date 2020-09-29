Former Titan Haynesworth charged with domestic assault

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth was arrested after he was accused of threatening and yelling at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. According to a statement from Cleveland, Tennessee, police, officers responded Monday at 4:34 p.m. to a report that Haynesworth was yelling at his ex-girlfriend. The woman told officers Haynesworth had driven there from his home in Franklin, Tennessee, after making threats to physically harm her and her boyfriend. No physical assault was reported, but Haynesworth was arrested after being told multiple times to stop yelling and cursing. He’s charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct.