France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

PARIS (AP) — France’s environment minister has announced a gradual ban in the coming years on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses and on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks. Minister Barbara Pompili told a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won’t be allowed any more in travelling circuses “in the coming years.” Beginning immediately, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more. The measures would also bring an end to mink farming. The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.