German minister says debt won’t reach financial crisis level

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister says the country’s debt load won’t reach the level it did in the financial crisis a decade ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. He said Tuesday it will still look better than that of Germany’s peers in the Group of Seven did before the virus outbreak. Olaf Scholz was presenting to parliament a draft 2021 budget that foresees significant borrowing for the second consecutive year as Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, works to limit the economic fallout of efforts to contain COVID-19. The crisis has derailed the government’s dedication to keeping its budget balanced, long a point of pride.