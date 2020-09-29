House approves bill to combat doping in horse racing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved a bill to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry to discourage use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths. Approval of the “Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act” comes after the racing industry has been hit by a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. The bill would empower an independent Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to set uniform standards for medication, track safety and testing of horses for performance-enhancing drugs. It now goes to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has co-sponsored similar legislation.