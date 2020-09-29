House Intelligence panel to subpoena DHS over whistleblower

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says he will subpoena the Department of Homeland Security after a department whistleblower said he wasn’t allowed access to documents and clearance he needs to testify. Schiff said Tuesday that he will issue two subpoenas for documents and testimony after “unnecessary delay and obstruction” over Brian Murphy’s scheduled closed-door testimony. Brian Murphy said in a whistleblower complaint this month that he was pressured by more senior officials to alter intelligence reports about Russian interference and other matters. Murphy claims he was pressured to suppress facts that President Donald Trump might find objectionable.