Hybrid Paris Fashion Week, both physical and digital, begins

PARIS (AP) — Christian Dior on Tuesday was the first major fashion house to stage a traditional ready-to-wear runway show in Paris since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. The show headlined the first day of a hybrid-style Paris Fashion Week which will feature in-person and virtual shows. A giant “DIOR”-emblazoned white annex stood against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Guests were unusually relaxed. Some fashion editors said it was because they had not just flown in exhausted from a week of covering Milan. Italy had restricted travelers from Paris due to the virus. At Dior, many of the Asian and American editors were missing. Paris is trying to kick off an unusual fashion season for spring-summer 2021.