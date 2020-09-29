Kosovo war veteran says he rejects court’s jurisdiction

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The deputy head of an association of Kosovo war veterans who was arrested last week on suspicion of offenses including intimidating witnesses says he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the internationally funded court which ordered his detention. Nasim Haradinaj was not required to enter a plea Tuesday as he made his first appearance before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. Prosecutors have not yet filed an indictment against him. They allege that Haradinaj endangered potential witnesses in war crimes cases they are investigating by releasing their names publicly.