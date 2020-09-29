 Skip to Content

Lawyer for Flynn says she updated Trump on status of case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn has told a judge that she updated President Donald Trump on the case’s status and asked him not to issue a pardon for her client. The attorney, Sidney Powell, was initially reluctant to discuss her conversations with the president or the White House, saying she believed they were protected by executive privilege. But under persistent questioning from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, she acknowledged having spoken to the president within the last few weeks to brief him on the case and to argue against a pardon.

Associated Press

