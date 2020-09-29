Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District to continue all-virtual learning model

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- During a meeting Monday night, the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board decided to keep all students virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

District officials met to discuss the potential of a blended learning model for younger students.

Perry Hibner, the director of communications for the district, told 27 News the school board voted 5-4 to have all students remain virtual until infection rates meet the Public Health Madison Dane County guidelines released in August.

Hibner said if that doesn't happen before the Dec. 7 school board meeting, they will consider moving to a blended model for the second semester in January.

Middleton-Cross Plains students have been learning virtually since school started in Sept.