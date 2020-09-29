Monroe Middle School moves to virtual learning

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe Middle School will now join the high school in an all virtual format beginning Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29 the School District of Monroe decided to

make a change to the operational plan for Monroe Middle School due to an

increase in COVID 19 cases among both students and staff.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 8, students at

Monroe Middle School will be attending virtually.

Students at Monroe High School have been attending virtually since Sept. 21.

Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Parkside Elementary, and Northside Elementary students will continue to attend as previously scheduled through Oct.1. (see below)

The operational status of the High School and Elementary Schools for next

week will be determined on Thursday, Oct. 1.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two staff members and two students at the middle school have tested positive for COVID 19.

An additional 40 students and 3 staff members are also quarantined.

For more information on the number of School District of Monroe active cases and individuals in quarantine, please visit our dashboard at https://www.monroeschools.com/district/covid-19-updates.cfm.

Summary for the next two weeks: