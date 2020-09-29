Muscoda police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Muscoda police are looking for a person they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to the Muscoda Police Department Facebook page, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2004 Marron Chevy truck was stolen from Allied Ready Mix.

The person seen in the photos below, appears to be taking the vehicle and is armed with an assault rifle. The person also appears to be wearing body armor.

Courtesy: Muscoda Police Department

Courtesy: Muscoda Police Department

Courtesy: Muscoda Police Department

Police are unsure where the person is traveling to and are asking the public for help. If you see the vehicle, call police right away and do not approach the driver.