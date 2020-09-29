One dead, two hospitalized after home explodes in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- One person is dead and two have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a house exploded in the 2800 block of Lapey Street in Rockford.

Fire crews were called around 6:30 p.m. for a house explosion. Rockford Fire crews say two people were inside when the house exploded. Fire crews say when they got there, the two people were outside of the home. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

#UPDATE. 2800 Lapey Street. As a result of the house explosion, we can confirm one fatality and two serious injuries. Crews will remain on scene continuing our investigation into the cause. pic.twitter.com/Iw7YcnF3an — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) September 30, 2020

Photos show the house is destroyed and debris is scattered across the block.

Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten says the fire knocked off the gas meter to the home. So, it is leaking, but Nicor is on the way to shut it off.

Once the gas was turned off, fire crews searched the home to see if anyone was trapped inside and then investigate the cause of the fire. Chief Bergsten expects crews to be on scene for another few hours, about an hour to put the fire out and a couple hours to investigate.

Fire crews found one person dead inside what was left of the home.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Neighbors in the area say the explosion rocked their homes, even knocking photos off of their walls.

It is unclear what caused the explosion, fire crews are investigating.

Chief Bergsten says the only home that was evacuated was a home directly to the south of the explosion, that home did catch fire for a short time. No one was hurt in that home.