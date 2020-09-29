Pair of endorsements adds more fuel to Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA (AP) — A pair of new high-profile endorsements are adding fuel to an already contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. Former Gov. Nathan Deal has endorsed Republican Rep. Doug Collins in his bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a fellow Republican. That puts Deal on opposing sides from current Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat and has become one of her best assets in the campaign. Across the aisle, former president Jimmy Carter endorsed Democrat Raphael Warnock in the race on Tuesday.