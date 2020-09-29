Poland, Hungary hit back on democratic standards in the EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Threatened with the potential loss of European Union funds over their records on democracy, and feeling like “punchbags,” Poland and Hungary say they want to assess countries’ adherence to the rule of law across the EU. Foreign ministers of the two nations said this week in Budapest that a new institute of comparative law will supply information on the state of democracy in the EU, to prevent what they called “double standards.” The EU says the two governments have been violating the bloc’s rules of democracy and it is pursuing sanction procedures. It is also to publish soon a review of the state of democracy across the bloc.