Police: Madison convenience store robbed at gunpoint

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint on Madison's west side Monday night.

Officers were called to the BP Stop n Go on Schroeder Road just before 9 p.m. They say two suspects went into the store and showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

Both suspects took an "unknown amount of cash" and ran away, according to police.

Police were able to get surveillance video from the store, and their investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this robbery, you're asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at P3Tips.com.