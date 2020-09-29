Portland protesters clash with police, officers arrest 24

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters and Portland police have clashed again in Oregon’s largest city and officials say 24 people were arrested. The demonstration took place outside a police union building where police say the protesters late Monday hurled rocks, punched a police sergeant in the face and sprayed a chemical irritant at five officers. Police said in a statement Friday say most protesters were detained on suspicion of interfering with an officer and disorderly conduct. The statement says protesters with makeshift shields gathered earlier in a park and officers seized shields. Portland has been gripped with protests for four months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.