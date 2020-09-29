Rain chances continue through Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances continue in the forecast through Thursday, with Friday likely being the driest day of the week. Although, no all day rains are expected.

Similar to Monday, spotty showers are possible across southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Clouds will begin to move in through the morning hours, arriving on the backside of an exiting system. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are likely.

Increased cloud coverage is expected throughout the day as another system pushes through from the west. This will aid in yet another round of showers Tuesday for the later part of the day. Not much rain is expected, less than a quarter of an inch.

Scattered shower chances pick up again Wednesday morning through part of the day. Skies dry overnight Wednesday, before shower chances return Thursday morning and into the afternoon hours.

Cool conditions continue through the week with highs in the low 60s, ranging in the 50s. Which, is below average for this time of year.

Patchy frost is possible this week. Best chances look to be early Friday and Saturday morning due to lows dipping into the mid 30s.