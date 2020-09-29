Rights group: Cyprus pushed back migrants, ignored claims

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A human rights watchdog says Cypriot authorities pushed back 200 migrants and refugees arriving from Lebanon aboard boats earlier this month, ignoring their claims for asylum while in some instances using violence and coercive tactics. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Cypriot marine police officers of beating some migrants and making threats. The group said coast guard vessels attempted to swamp migrant boats by circling them at high speed and abandoned at least one boat at sea without food or fuel. The Cypriot government said the ethnically split island nation has reached its limits in receiving asylum-seekers and is coordinating with Lebanese authorities to take back migrants arriving from the country.