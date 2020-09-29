Summers’ time? Packers LB aims to capitalize on opportunity

The stats suggest Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers did just fine Sunday. Summers argues otherwise. The 2019 seventh-round pick from TCU made a team-high nine tackles in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans after a shoulder injury knocked out starter Christian Kirksey. Summers focused on the plays he didn’t make. Summers could get plenty of chances to correct those mistakes as Kirksey’s injury tests Green Bay’s depth at inside linebacker. All of Summers’ NFL regular-season experience had come on special teams before the Saints game.