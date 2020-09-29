UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-90 eastbound after overnight crash near Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes are back open on I-90 eastbound after an overnight crash near Portage.

*****

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Crews have shut down the right lane of I-90 eastbound near Portage after a crash involving a sedan and a FedEx truck overnight.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened on I-90 eastbound beyond US 12 at about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Clean up crews are working to clear the scene, but officials said it could take a few hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.