UPDATE: Police find stolen gun taken during violent attack in June

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has located a stolen handgun they said was taken during a violent attack in June.

MPD said it was recovered over the weekend after officers pulled over a speeding driver on the West Beltline.

Jamie Williams Jr., 33, was arrested Saturday night in the 1900 block of Pike Drive for possession of firearm by a felon, drug charges and a numver of warrants.

The loaded Ruger 9mm that was taken during an altercation in downtown Madison was found on the floorboard of the car Williams had been driving.

Madison police said a 27-year-old Madison man suffered a concussion and a broken jaw following the battery and robbery in the 1000 block of Williamson Street about 12:30 a.m. June, 29.

During the assault he said someone took his handgun.