UW study looks to keep nursing homes safe during COVID-19 with telehealth

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is looking to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin nursing homes.

COVID-19 has impacted nursing homes significantly during the pandemic because residents are living close together and are a higher risk of COVID-19 complications. One of the ways nursing homes are trying to combat the pandemic is by switching in-person doctors appointments to virtual ones.

Dr. Christopher Crnich, associate professor of infectious disease believes now is a good time to evaluate and improve telemedicine in nursing homes.

“We saw this as an opportunity to study how telehealth implementation occurs; the barriers and challenges with rapid implementation, and the opportunities to redesign the telehealth work model in nursing home to make it more efficient and effective,” Crnich said.

In a new study, researchers are seeing what they can do to keep nursing home residents safe.

The goal of the study is to gather data that will allow his team to design and implement a new telehealth model in nursing homes. Researchers are conducting a workflow analysis, interviewing staff and observing telehealth encounters between providers and residents at four nursing homes in Dane County.

Preliminary data show the complexity of implementing telehealth in nursing homes. For example, organizing telehealth meetings is just one of the vast number of tasks staff are responsible for within nursing homes.

“There are challenges, but improved telehealth could mean fewer costly clinic visits for nursing home residents and more frequent assessments that can facilitate faster patient care,” said Crnich.