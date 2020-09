(WKOW) -- ABC will broadcast Major League Baseball wild card games this week at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on WKOW-TV.

Tuesday's game is between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros.

Wednesday’s game is the Cubs vs. the Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs, and

Thursday is still TBD.

“Tamron Hall” and “Ellen” will be preempted and will be rebroadcast overnight.