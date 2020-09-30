A look at some of the voting-related lawsuits across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of lawsuits about voting have been filed ahead of the November election. The cases concern the fundamentals of the American balloting process, including how ballots are cast and counted, during an election made unique by a pandemic and by a president who refuses to commit to accepting the results. They’re all the more important because President Donald Trump has raised the prospect of the election winding up before a Supreme Court that could have a decidedly Republican tilt if his latest nominee is confirmed.