Armenia, Azerbaijan fight for 4th day over separatist region

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh has entered a fourth straight day in the biggest escalation of a decades-old conflict in years that killed dozens and left scores wounded. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that Armenian forces started shelling the town of Tartar on Wednesday morning, damaging “civilian infrastructure” and wounding people. Armenian military officials reported that Azerbaijani forces were bombing positions of the Nagorno-Karabakh army in the north of the war-torn region. The fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh erupted Sunday and has continued despite continuing calls for a cease-fire from around the globe.