Authorities find truck stolen by person in body armor

MUSCODA (WKOW) -- Authorities have found a truck reported stolen from a Muscoda business Tuesday, but there was no sign of the rifle-wielding, body-armored thief.

Muscoda Chief of Police Bill Schramm said the stolen Chevy "was found abandoned on agricultural land" east of town on Wednesday.

The truck was stolen from Allied Redi-Mix.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a person carrying what appeared to be an assault-style rifle and wearing what appears to be body armor was caught on surveillance cameras on Allied Redi-Mix's property.

The person who stole the truck has still not been identified.

Schramm asked anyone with information related to the case to contact the Muscoda Police Department at (608) 739-3144.