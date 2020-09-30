Badger State Trail bridge over Highway PD complete

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The city of Fitchburg completed a new bridge on the Badger State Trail that crosses over Highway PD.

The new bridge is part of the reconstruction of Highway PD (McKee Road).

Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson says the project makes the area safer for bicyclists and drivers.

"This bridge enhances the safety for cyclists, because previously there was just a flashing light," Richardson said. "Bicyclists would have to stop, they'd push the button, lights would flash, cars would usually stop - but not always."

The new bridge is 121 feet long, and more than 19 feet wide.