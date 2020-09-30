Beloit names interim police chief

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police & Fire Commission named Beloit Police Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim chief of the Beloit Police Department.

Stigler will lead the department while the PFC mounts a search for someone to permanently fill the vacancy created when former Police Chief David Zibolski stepped down to become the police chief in Fargo, North Dakota.

"I hope that we would continue on the path that we are on in treating everyone equally and it’s important to reinforce this message in the department and in the community," Stiegler said in a written statement.

Stigler joined the department in March 2018 as a captain. He previously worked his way through the ranks at the Milwaukee Police Department until his retirement as an inspector.

The commission has not yet set a timetable for the search for the new permanent police chief.