Biden endorses Democrat Espy in Mississippi US Senate race

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is endorsing Mike Espy in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race. The former agriculture secretary is again trying to unseat Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican loyal to President Donald Trump. Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in the spring of 2018 to temporarily succeed longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran after he resigned because of health concerns. She then defeated Espy with Trump’s support in a election to fill the rest of Cochran’s six-year term. Espy’s campaign announced his support from Biden in a fundraising email Wednesday.