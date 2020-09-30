California legislation bans toxic chemicals in cosmetics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation banning two dozen toxic chemicals from being used in cosmetics — making the state the first in the nation to prohibit the use of the hazardous ingredients for that purpose. The Toxic Free Cosmetics Act bans 24 chemicals starting in 2025. It was authored by Democratic Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, who called it a landmark bill. He says the chemicals are known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption. Another piece of legislation signed by Newsom requires companies to disclose possibly harmful ingredients being used in personal care products.