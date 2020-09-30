Court to release grand jury record in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A court will release the secret deliberations of a grand jury that considered charges against police in connection to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has acknowledged that he never asked the jury to consider homicide charges against the officers who conducted the drug raid in which Taylor was killed.

He revealed in a statement Monday that wanton endangerment was the only charge his prosecutors recommended.

The grand jury ultimately indicted one officer for firing bullets that entered the home of Taylor's neighbors.