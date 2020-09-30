 Skip to Content

Dane County Board to vote on local state of emergency extension

Madison, Dane County, City-County building

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board on Thursday is expected to vote to extend the declaration of emergency in Dane County through Dec. 31.

The declaration was originally imposed March 16 and later extended through Oct. 12.

The local state of emergency only ensures the full resources of the county government continue to be available to meet community needs through the ongoing pandemic.

It also positions the county to be eligible for federal and state assistance as the emergency continues.

The Dane County Board meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.

Information for the public to connect is available at the top of the agenda HERE.

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

